ZAYN's Put An End To The Gigi Hadid Racism Controversy With A Single Tweet

7 February 2017, 17:14
ZAYN proves he is a true knight in shining armour by defending his lady over the recent racism claims.
There have been some pretty harsh things said about Gigi Hadid recently. It all spawned from a short video of the supermodel hanging out with some pals which was posted by her sister Bella.
Check out the footage for yourself:
this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE— z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017
Some people have accused the model of mocking Asian people after picking up a small figure of a Buddha and copying the statue's facial expression.
When one Twitter user questioned her boyfriend ZAYN on the whole matter, he replied in true hero style...
@KristopherRod trust me.. she likes asians ;)— zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017
ZAYN and Gigi Hadid have been dating since November 2015 and look stronger than ever after they shared this photo on Instagram...awwww.
PIC: ZAYN Instagram
