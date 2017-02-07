ZAYN's Put An End To The Gigi Hadid Racism Controversy With A Single Tweet

7 February 2017, 17:14

Zayn Gigi Hadid Twitter

ZAYN proves he is a true knight in shining armour by defending his lady over the recent racism claims.

There have been some pretty harsh things said about Gigi Hadid recently. It all spawned from a short video of the supermodel hanging out with some pals which was posted by her sister Bella.

Gigi Hadid's Revealed What She & Zayn Get Up To Behind Closed Doors & It’s Weirdly Normal

Check out the footage for yourself:

Some people have accused the model of mocking Asian people after picking up a small figure of a Buddha and copying the statue's facial expression. 

When one Twitter user questioned her boyfriend ZAYN on the whole matter, he replied in true hero style...

ZAYN Asked Out Gigi Hadid The Way Every Girl Wants To Be Asked Out

ZAYN and Gigi Hadid have been dating since November 2015 and look stronger than ever after they shared this photo on Instagram...awwww.

zayn gigi hadid instagram

PIC: ZAYN Instagram

