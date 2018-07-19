Troye Sivan Has Covered Post Malone's 'Better Now', And You Need To Hear It To Believe It...

Troye Sivan can pretty much sing anything, and he proved that by covering Post Malone's 'Better Now', and totally making it his own.

Is there anything Troye Sivan can't do? He's a singer. He's a YouTuber. He's an actor. And now he's covered Post Malone's 'Better Now', and it sounds incredible.

Taken from his album 'Beerbongs & Bentleys', the popstar released a cover of his new single, 'Better Now', ahead of the release of his own album.

> "Live Your Life, And Be Happy" - Troye Sivan Opens Up About Being Gay And Offers Up A Helping Hand

The 'My, My, My' singer released a stripped-back version of the hit, alongside a live version of his new song, 'Bloom'; both of which were recorded at Spotify Studios in New York City.

Sivan has also been teasing the upcoming music video for his collaboration with Ariana Grande, 'Dance To This'.

> We've Got More On Your Favourite Stars Over On Our App!