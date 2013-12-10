The Vamps, Rizzle Kicks, The Saturdays And Jessie J Confirmed For South West Live 2014

10 December 2013, 08:03

The Vamps Jingle Bell Ball 2013

The line-up for the event on Weston-Super-Mare Beach next June also features Union J and American pop sensation Jason Derulo!

The line-up for South West Live 2014 with Capital FM has been announced.

The Vamps, Jessie J, Rizzle Kicks, The Saturdays, Union J and 'Talk Dirty' singer Jason Derulo will all take to the stage on Weston-Super-Mare Beach on Sunday 29th June 2014.

Tickets for South West Live 2014 with Capital are on sale now!

The Vamps made their Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball debut at London's O2 Arena last weekend. The pop newcomers performed three tracks including new single 'Wild Heart'.

 

 

Tickets for South West Live 2014 with Capital are on sale now!.

