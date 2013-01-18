The Saturdays - 'What About Us' (Official Video)

18 January 2013, 16:13

The 'All Fired Up' five-piece are back with very their first single of 2013.

The Saturdays bring their unique brand of infectious pop to LA in the music video for their new single 'What About Us'.

The 'Notorious' five-piece are seen walking through the streets of Los Angeles in the opening to their latest video, which marks the band's first release in America.

Mollie King, Rochelle Wiseman, Una Healy, Frankie Sandford and Vanessa White wear denim shorts and tank tops to show off their bronzed legs in the summer themed video, and are seen playing pool with friends and relaxing in a swimming pool across several scenes.

The Saturdays then playfully break into a baseball pitch at nighttime to show off their dance moves with a choreographed routine, before collapsing into a heap laughing for the video's climax.

'What About Us' follows '30 Days' as the second single to be released from The Saturdays' upcoming studio album 'The Chase'.

Check out the official music video for The Saturdays' new single 'What About Us' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

The Saturdays Music

See more The Saturdays Music

The Saturdays News

See more The Saturdays News

Rochelle Humes Baby Number 2

Congratulations Rochelle & Marvin Humes! The Couple Have Welcomed Their Second Daughter!

Una and Ben Foden at sports event

Congratulations Are In Order For The Saturdays’ Una Foden – She’s Had Her Second Baby!

Frankie Sandford and Wayne Bridge

Congratulations Are In Order For Frankie Bridge – She’s Expecting Her Second Baby!

The Saturdays Videos

See more The Saturdays Videos

Ella Henderson X Factor 2014

Cosmopolitan Awards 2014: Ella Henderson, The Saturdays & McBusted Among Winners

Ella Henderson

The Saturdays Muzu

Exclusive: The Saturdays' Live Version Of 'What About Us' Is Hauntingly Beautiful!
The Saturdays - 'Not Giving Up' Official Video sti

8 Essential 'The Saturdays' Moves To Help You In Every Day Life

The Saturdays Pictures

See more The Saturdays Pictures

Frankie Sandford and Parker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FRANKIE! Celebrate The Saturdays Star's Big Day With 26 Of Her BEST Pics
Chasing The Saturdays

The Saturdays' Greatest Moments So Far: 18 Unforgettable Memories
Celebrity Transformations: Harry Styles

The Best Pop Star Transformations