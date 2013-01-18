The Saturdays - 'What About Us' (Official Video)

The 'All Fired Up' five-piece are back with very their first single of 2013.

The Saturdays bring their unique brand of infectious pop to LA in the music video for their new single 'What About Us'.

The 'Notorious' five-piece are seen walking through the streets of Los Angeles in the opening to their latest video, which marks the band's first release in America.

Mollie King, Rochelle Wiseman, Una Healy, Frankie Sandford and Vanessa White wear denim shorts and tank tops to show off their bronzed legs in the summer themed video, and are seen playing pool with friends and relaxing in a swimming pool across several scenes.

The Saturdays then playfully break into a baseball pitch at nighttime to show off their dance moves with a choreographed routine, before collapsing into a heap laughing for the video's climax.

'What About Us' follows '30 Days' as the second single to be released from The Saturdays' upcoming studio album 'The Chase'.

Check out the official music video for The Saturdays' new single 'What About Us' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]