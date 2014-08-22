Exclusive: The Saturdays' Live Version Of 'What About Us' Is Hauntingly Beautiful!

22 August 2014, 14:45

The Saturdays Muzu

The Saturdays prove exactly why they’ve been going strong for seven years with an AMAZING exclusive live acoustic performance.

The Saturdays have been firm figures in pop for seven years – and this soulful acoustic performance of ‘What About Us’ proves exactly why!

This stunning stripped-back performance for MUZU.tv also features Una Foden on acoustic guitar as The Sats take one of their classic pop songs and give it a whole new twist.

The pared back version allows Frankie, Mollie, Rochelle, Una and Vanessa to showcase their impressive vocals and a more soulful side to the UK’s longest-standing girlband.

The girls have recently released the greatest hits album, ‘Finest Selection: The Greatest Hits’, and are already planning their follow-up album. 

> This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

The Saturdays Music

See more The Saturdays Music

The Saturdays News

See more The Saturdays News

Rochelle Humes Baby Number 2

Congratulations Rochelle & Marvin Humes! The Couple Have Welcomed Their Second Daughter!

Una and Ben Foden at sports event

Congratulations Are In Order For The Saturdays’ Una Foden – She’s Had Her Second Baby!

Frankie Sandford and Wayne Bridge

Congratulations Are In Order For Frankie Bridge – She’s Expecting Her Second Baby!

The Saturdays Videos

See more The Saturdays Videos

Ella Henderson X Factor 2014

Cosmopolitan Awards 2014: Ella Henderson, The Saturdays & McBusted Among Winners

Ella Henderson

The Saturdays - 'Not Giving Up' Official Video sti

8 Essential 'The Saturdays' Moves To Help You In Every Day Life
The Saturdays perform on This Morning

EXCELLENT News For Fans Of The Saturdays! They’re Already Planning Their Next Album

The Saturdays Pictures

See more The Saturdays Pictures

Frankie Sandford and Parker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FRANKIE! Celebrate The Saturdays Star's Big Day With 26 Of Her BEST Pics
Chasing The Saturdays

The Saturdays' Greatest Moments So Far: 18 Unforgettable Memories
Celebrity Transformations: Harry Styles

The Best Pop Star Transformations