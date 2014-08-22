Exclusive: The Saturdays' Live Version Of 'What About Us' Is Hauntingly Beautiful!

The Saturdays prove exactly why they’ve been going strong for seven years with an AMAZING exclusive live acoustic performance.

The Saturdays have been firm figures in pop for seven years – and this soulful acoustic performance of ‘What About Us’ proves exactly why!

This stunning stripped-back performance for MUZU.tv also features Una Foden on acoustic guitar as The Sats take one of their classic pop songs and give it a whole new twist.

The pared back version allows Frankie, Mollie, Rochelle, Una and Vanessa to showcase their impressive vocals and a more soulful side to the UK’s longest-standing girlband.

The girls have recently released the greatest hits album, ‘Finest Selection: The Greatest Hits’, and are already planning their follow-up album.