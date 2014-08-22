Exclusive: The Saturdays' Live Version Of 'What About Us' Is Hauntingly Beautiful!

Now Playing
Human (Rudimental Remix) Rag N Bone Man Download 'Human (Rudimental Remix)' on iTunes
22 August 2014, 14:45
The Saturdays prove exactly why they’ve been going strong for seven years with an AMAZING exclusive live acoustic performance.
The Saturdays have been firm figures in pop for seven years – and this soulful acoustic performance of ‘What About Us’ proves exactly why!
This stunning stripped-back performance for MUZU.tv also features Una Foden on acoustic guitar as The Sats take one of their classic pop songs and give it a whole new twist.
The pared back version allows Frankie, Mollie, Rochelle, Una and Vanessa to showcase their impressive vocals and a more soulful side to the UK’s longest-standing girlband.
The girls have recently released the greatest hits album, ‘Finest Selection: The Greatest Hits’, and are already planning their follow-up album.