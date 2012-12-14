Taylor Swift - 'I Knew You Were Trouble' (Official Video)

The 'Begin Again' singer is back with the epic video for her latest single from 2012 album 'Red'.

Taylor Swift is back with her angst-fuelled music video for brand new single 'I Knew You Were Trouble'.

The US singer-songwriter adopts a punk-rock look for her latest video, which follows the star as she enters into an epic but dangerous relationship with a handsome stranger.

Taylor is seen waking up in a party-ravaged wasteland at the start of the video as a voiceover explains her actions and decision, before flashing back to show how the 'Begin Again' singer ended up in that situation.

"I think when it’s all over, it just comes back in flashes," Taylor says in the video's opening voiceover. "It all comes back, but he never does."

The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' singer is seen enjoying a passionate romance with her love interest in the video, played by actor Reeve Carney, which ends in heartbreak by the video's conclusion.

'I Knew You Were Trouble' is the latest single to be released from Taylor Swift's 2012 album 'Red'.

Watch Taylor Swift's music video for 'I Knew You Were Trouble' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]