Taylor Swift – '22' (Official Video)

Check out the country star's latest 'Red' promo right now on Capital.

Taylor Swift has unveiled the fun-filled music video to accompany her latest single '22'.

The 'Begin Again' star can be seen hanging out with her friends in various spots as they spend a carefree day together.

Taylor and co head down to the beach, relax poolside and throw a huge house party in the video, which climaxes with the country star taking a fall into the water.

The track follows on from previous releases 'I Knew You Were Trouble', 'Begin Again' and the worldwide smash 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'.

The promo also features several of her real life best friends and was filmed out in Los Angeles.

Check out Taylor Swift's new music video for '22' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]