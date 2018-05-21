Taylor Swift Brought Selena Gomez Out To Perform On Her Tour & Got The Sweetest Surprise In Return

When Taylor Swift goes on tour, she brings the world of pop music along with her, and Selena Gomezhad the perfect surprise for her BFF.

Tay Tay and Selena Gomez's friendship is as old as time itself, so it was only right for Selena to feature somewhere on the Reputation tour.

The pair performed Taylor Swift's self-confessed favourite Selena tune 'Can't Keep My Hands To Myself' with the iconic line 'I mean I could but why would I want to?' before Selena gave a speech about her BFF Taylor who has "never ever judged a single decision [I've] ever made" and "changed [her] life".

Picture: GIPHY

We'd totally shoutout our BFF if they let us perform on their world tour too, jus sayin'.

