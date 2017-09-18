WATCH: Taylor Swift Transforming Into Her 'LWYMMD' Zombie Make-Up Is Creepy AF

18 September 2017, 14:26

Taylor Swift Transforms Into Her 'LWYMMD' Zombie

Creepy!

00:21

Is it weird that we'd still want to go on a date with her?

'Look What You Made Me Do' is THE biggest music video of 2017. Don't believe us, tell the people who racked up 400 MILLION views for the vid in under three WEEKS of it being released.

> If you love all things zombies, our app isn't for you...but if you're a massive Swift fan then it is!

One of the video's highlights was Tay Tay's transformation into a Thriller-esque zombie complete with creepy ass contacts and make-up that we assume Tom Hiddleston sees in his nightmares every night. 

 

> Twitter Suspended A Woman’s Account After She “Burned” Taylor Swift Too Hard With This Tweet

Taylor's follow-up release 'Ready For It' from her upcoming album 'Reputation' has got us even more pumped for the LP's eventual release on the 10th November 2017.

Watch the video that kick-started the next phase of Taylor Swift's career...what a banger!

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Official Music Video

04:15

