WATCH: Taylor Swift Transforming Into Her 'LWYMMD' Zombie Make-Up Is Creepy AF

Taylor Swift Transforms Into Her 'LWYMMD' Zombie Creepy! 00:21

Is it weird that we'd still want to go on a date with her?

'Look What You Made Me Do' is THE biggest music video of 2017. Don't believe us, tell the people who racked up 400 MILLION views for the vid in under three WEEKS of it being released.

One of the video's highlights was Tay Tay's transformation into a Thriller-esque zombie complete with creepy ass contacts and make-up that we assume Tom Hiddleston sees in his nightmares every night.

Taylor's follow-up release 'Ready For It' from her upcoming album 'Reputation' has got us even more pumped for the LP's eventual release on the 10th November 2017.

Watch the video that kick-started the next phase of Taylor Swift's career...what a banger!