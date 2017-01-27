WATCH: Taylor Swift Fangirl Over Zayn In World Exclusive Behind The Scenes Video For Capital!

27 January 2017, 07:59

Behind The Scenes Of ZAYN & Taylor Swift's 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video

Well this is hella hot!

00:59

The 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' music video has dropped and Capital have a world exclusive behind the scenes look at it just for you!

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s huge collab on "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" now has a stupidly sexy video and Capital Breakfast have world exclusive behind the scenes footage just for you!

The brand new music video features the two pop superstars basically living the life of luxury but ripped apart living separate lives of agony. It's a story of sadness and longing, all tied up a in a fancy glitzy world which wouldn't look out of place in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (funny that isn't it...)

> ZAYN & Taylor Swift Feature In The Hottest 'Fifty Shades' Trailer To Date

 
Taylor explains how excited she was to get to work to work with ZAYN in this exclusive clip. 
 
"I’ve known Zayn for a really long time I think his voice is one that is really rare, I think he’s really special and wonderful and it’s really really amazing to get to work together." 
 
She continues "It’s amazing when you get to work with people who you hang out with because the question of ‘Will we get along?’ is already answered because it’s Zayn, we hang out like it’s fine." N'awww cute or what!

The hot new vid kicks off with the ex 1D star casually getting out of a limo in the rain as paps chase him through a right swanky hotel. Zayn and Taylor then face their demons with rapid camera shots of sexy staring into the distance, lots of champagne pouring and Zayn even trashes a hotel room.

 
ZAYN and Taylor Swift 

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" will appear on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, scheduled to release on the same day as the film hits cinemas on 10th Feb.

Download your copy of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" here.

ZAYN, Taylor Swift - 'I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)'

Official Music Video

04:16

You May Also Like...

The Curious Case Of Zayn's Instagram

00:32

Trending On Capital FM

Elders React To Fifty Shades Darker

WATCH: "I'm Hungry", "Oh I Bet You Are!" - Elders Get Filthy Watching 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer
Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Taylor Swift Music

See more Taylor Swift Music

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Break-Up Asset

The Weeknd Will "Shut Down The Relationship" With Selena Gomez, If You Start Saying This One Thing...

The Weeknd

Kids Impersonate Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gag

These Kids Impersonating Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Adam Levine Are Better Than Any Cover Band!
Taylor Swift

Fans Think That These New Photos Suggest That Taylor Swift HAS Had A Boob Job But We're Not Convinced

Taylor Swift Videos

See more Taylor Swift Videos

fifty shades darker trailer taylor swift and Zayn

ZAYN & Taylor Swift Feature In The Hottest 'Fifty Shades' Trailer To Date

ZAYN

John Mayer and Taylor Swift

John Mayer Just Called Taylor Swift's Birthday Lame & It Was Brutal AF
ZAYN and Taylor Swift

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Uploaded A Clip Of Her Collab With ZAYN And... Is It Weird To Be IN Love With A Song?

Taylor Swift Pictures

See more Taylor Swift Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Taylor Swift BMI Pop Awards

9 Stages Of A Celeb Relationship As Told By Taylor Swift's Dating History