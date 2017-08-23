Here's Everything You NEED To Know About Taylor Swift's New Album 'Reputation'

Now Playing
23 August 2017, 19:14
A part of us almost can't believe that a new Taylor Swift album is actually coming!
We've had a long time to wait for any new Taylor Swift music however it looks like we are FINALLY in luck!
Taylor posted this image on her Instagram account confirming that 'Reputation' is due for release on 10th November 2017!
Having a look at Taylor's previous album release dates, she always seems to favour October and November, with her second album 'Fearless' falling on near enough the same day 9 years ago!
'Taylor Swift' - October 24, 2006
'Fearless' - November 11, 2008
'Speak Now' - October 25, 2010
'Red' - October 22, 2012
'1989' - October 27, 2014
'Reputation' - November 10, 2017
As we previously stated, the album will be called 'Reputation' - if the album cover art is anything to go by we've got a pretty big feeling the theme of the record will centre around the media's portrayal of Swift hence the cut outs of the newspaper headlines.
So far we don't have an official tracklisting for the album, but fan theories believe the first track may be called 'Timeless' after a mysterious website popped up with the name as well as the track name being registered on the ACE Repertory.
According to Genius, Taylor Swift's new single is called "Timeless".— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2017
A website with the name was also created. #TS6isComing pic.twitter.com/76IXODiju9
