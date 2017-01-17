These Kids Impersonating Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Adam Levine Are Better Than Any Cover Band!

17 January 2017, 10:43

Kids Impersonate Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gag

How does a 7-year-old have more talent in her index finger than we do in our entire bodies?

Everyone seems to love it when kids sing on Britain's Got Talent, and blow some of the adult contestants out of the water. We can imagine that's why there's a show in the Philippines dedicated to kids impersonating some of the biggest stars on the planet (sorta like a pre-school version of Stars In Their Eyes).

Your Face Looks Familiar: Kids sees youngsters performing as their idols - and the Internet just can't cope with one girl who had Taylor Swift's sass down to a T!

7-year-old Xia Vigor, who's originally from Exeter, stole the judge's hearts with her rendition of 'You Belong With Me' - which not only featured cute chipmunk-y vocals and sassy finger-wagging, but a pretty swift (see what we did there?) outfit change inspired by TayTay's 2009 Fearless tour.

WATCH: You Can ACTUALLY Dye Your Hair With Nutella!

 

The show didn't just introduce us to a tiny Taylor, we also saw some pretty impressive mini versions of Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Lady Gaga!

After watching how much talent these kids have, we're questioning why we spent so much time in the playground instead of the studio... 

You May Also Like...

BRITs Bottle Flip Challenge

01:09

Trending On Capital FM

Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor Instagram

Are Marnie Simpson & Lewis Bloor Back Together? They’ve Been Hanging Out A LOT

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Comments

Loading...

Taylor Swift Music

See more Taylor Swift Music

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift

Fans Think That These New Photos Suggest That Taylor Swift HAS Had A Boob Job But We're Not Convinced
fifty shades darker trailer taylor swift and Zayn

ZAYN & Taylor Swift Feature In The Hottest 'Fifty Shades' Trailer To Date

ZAYN

John Mayer and Taylor Swift

John Mayer Just Called Taylor Swift's Birthday Lame & It Was Brutal AF

Taylor Swift Videos

See more Taylor Swift Videos

ZAYN and Taylor Swift

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Uploaded A Clip Of Her Collab With ZAYN And... Is It Weird To Be IN Love With A Song?
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Just Done The Most Taylor Swift Thing Ever & You Can Now Watch Her 24/7
Taylor Swift cat Drake

Drake Went “Buck Wild” Buying Gifts For Taylor Swift’s Cats & Now We Don’t Know What To Think

Taylor Swift Pictures

See more Taylor Swift Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Taylor Swift BMI Pop Awards

9 Stages Of A Celeb Relationship As Told By Taylor Swift's Dating History