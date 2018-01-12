It's Happened! Katy Perry Has Followed Taylor On Twitter After She's 'Spotted' In The 'End Game' Video

12 January 2018, 15:12

Taylor Swift End Game Video

We've come a long way from 2012.

Taylor's 'End Game' music video has arrived and all all #Swifties are losing their chill as expected. However, not necessarily for the reasons we all though it'd be.

> Here's The Receipts To Prove Taylor Swift DIDN'T Say 'We Should Forgive Logan Paul' For His Suicide Video

Eagle-eyed fans spotted something they did not expect when watching through the Joseph Khan directed video... KATY PERRY?!

It's extremely hard to tell (let alone being unlikely) if KP actually graces the screen but you'd be a fool if you didn't agree that it REALLY looks like her. This fan was wasn't too happy when it turned out to be false:

> Look What You Made Us Do... Launch An Epic App With Everything Taylor On It Of Course!

But when it comes to the Katy/Taylor feud, there's been some actual progression! Katy Perry has indeed followed Tay Tay!

Note the amount of followers:

katy perry twitter

And there she is!

Is it finally time for the pair to become besties and rule the music world for the rest of time? PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN!

