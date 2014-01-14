Taylor Swift And Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Join Grammys 2014 Performers Line-Up

Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have also been announced as taking to the stage for the huge industry event this month.

Taylor Swift is among the latest set of names to be added to the performers line-up for the Grammy Awards 2014.

The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' star is shortlisted for four prizes on the night and will take to the stage for the second year in a row.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who are up for a total of seven awards, have also been added to the line-up for this month's show.

John Legend, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are also among the latest additions to the show.

Daft Punk, Katy Perry and Robin Thicke were previously announced as some of the first performers for this year's industry event.

Check out the full performers line-up for the Grammys 2014 below:

Taylor Swift

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Daft Punk Feat. Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, and Nile Rodgers

Katy Perry

Lindsey Buckingham, Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, and Queens of the Stone Age

Robin Thicke

Lorde

Metallica Feat Lang Lang

Merle Haggard, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, and Blake Shelton

Pink & Nate Ruess

Imagine Dragons & Kendrick Lamar

Sir Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Sara Bareilles with Carole King

Keith Urban

The 56th annual Grammy Awards will take place live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 26th January – hosted by LL Cool J.