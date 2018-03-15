Is Taylor Swift Engaged? Latest Quotes Reveal Joe Alwyn Is 'The One'

It seems Taylor Swift is 'Ready For It' as engagement rumours surge following new reports that she's 'ready for him to put a ring on it'...

Even though they've kept their relationship on the DL for the most part, we're totaly shipping Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

It emerged recently that Taylor had been spending a lot of time with Joe living in London and stories about how she managed to go undetected had us cracking up!

But is Taylor Swift about to get engaged? Here's what we know so far...

Is Taylor Swift Engaged?

Speaking to Us Weekly, one source revealed that Taylor thinks Joe is 'the one for her' and that she 'wants to get engaged' soon. So that would suggest that she's not engaged yet, but that marriage could be something in the near future.

They went on to add, "This is the first time she’s kept the guy private,' the source told the weekly magazine. 'She really likes Joe. She wants to keep her personal life separate from her work life."

"She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her—he is happy being out of the spotlight."

Who Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Joe is a British actor who is very much a star on the rise.

Joe's acting credits include the film 'Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk', which he starred in alongside Vin Diesel and Kristen Stewart and 2017 flick 'The Sense of an Ending'. This year, he's set to appear in the film 'Keepers' alongside Gerard Butler and also 'The Favourite' alongside Emma Stone.

The couple have been dating for around a year so far and Joe was even spotted enjoying Taylor's incredible live performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball back in December.

Do Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Live Together?

Reports have suggested that Taylor has been living with Joe in his Crouch End flat. Speaking to E!, a source revealed, “Taylor has been in the UK a LOT more than people know. She has the entire routine down pat now."

“She flies in via private jet or a private airfield and then she's driven straight to north London, where Joe lives, in a fairly nondescript blacked-out car.”

The pair haven't officially moved in together and have kept the majority of their relationship out of the public eye so far.

