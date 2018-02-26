Here’s Everything Taylor Swift Will Be Doing If She Moves To Crouch End With Joe Alwyn

The ‘Reputation’ star has practically moved in with her British boyf.

Guys, we don’t want to alarm you but it looks like Taylor Swift could basically be our neighbour pretty soon… the ‘Reputation’ star has been spending so much time at Joe Alwyn’s London pad that she’s practically moved in!

A source close to Taylor told the tabloids she’s been spending a lot of time with Joe in Crouch End, “Taylor has been spending a lot of time at Joe’s house, and has been enjoying going out with his pals to their favourite local haunts.

“She always tries to keep a low profile, but has been having a lot of fun with the group.”

So what is there to do in Tay’s possible new home of Crouch End? Well…

She could check out a gig at the Ally Pally

Alexandra Palace is just 4 minutes away from the centre of Crouch End, so Tay Tay could check out some other chart toppers if they stop by there on tour.

There are great places to catch a movie

If Taylor and Joe are looking for a date spot, they could always catch a movie at The Arthouse or The Picturehouse cinemas. What could be more romantic than sharing popcorn?

The Queens is the place for a quiet drink

Apparently THE place to go for a glass of wine, The Queens is a bit of a local landmark built in Victorian times. We can totally see these two popping in for a spot of pub grub!

There’s a recording studio nearby to lay down some fire new tracks

Taylor could get to work on her new album at The Church Studios – because there’s never enough T-Swift music in our lives.

And… that’s pretty much it. We hope you’re looking for a slower pace of life, Tay!