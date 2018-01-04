Taylor Swift Bought This Fan A HOUSE After She Was Made Homeless While Pregnant

As far as nice gestures go, this is pretty huge!

We know Taylor Swift is a generous soul when it comes to her fans, having bought them Christmas presents and even paid off their student loans in the past too, but she’s just topped her own generosity by buying a fan a HOUSE!

One fan, Stephanie, revealed the touching story on Taylor’s Swift Life app, explaining that her mother had reached out to Tay Tay when she was made homeless while pregnant.

Stephanie explained, “I’ve been contemplating posting this story for a while. I’ve finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me this night. What many of you don’t know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless. Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything. To add to the stress, during this time Matthew lost his job.

“My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester. After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mum told me’.

Taylor is an actual angel wow pic.twitter.com/AjnkR1C1Mb — gracie (@tswiftpower) December 22, 2017

“She told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff’. That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever.”

Best pop star ever? We think she just won the crown.

> Keep Up With All The Tay Tay Goss Over On Our App!