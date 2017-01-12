Fans Think That These New Photos Suggest That Taylor Swift HAS Had A Boob Job But We're Not Convinced

12 January 2017, 11:40

Taylor Swift

Side note: Does it matter if she has?

Okay, listen up. We need to talk. 

It’s quite serious, so grab a cuppa and maybe a biscuit and get comfy.

> Harry Styles Has Signed A Solo Record Deal & We're Really Worried About The Future Of 1D

We need to ask you something. 

Has Taylor Swift had a boob job?

Because… WTF IS GOING ON?

Don’t get us wrong, the ‘Bad Blood’ singer is looking incredible at the moment and she’s all, 'I'm single and don't need no man' and we’re 100% on board with that… but, let’s just discuss her boobs for a moment. 

Having insured her legs for $40 million, it’s fair to say that she’s always been more of a legs rather than boobs kinda gal but recently she’s been putting on a bustier display. 

Taylor Swift Boob Job

The rumours first started when T.Swizzle stepped out with new boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston and sported a red cropped top and matching midi skirt. She looked her standard flawless self, but social media pretty much had a meltdown that she has gone under the knife.

BUT NOW. She's been spotted leaving the gym (with a £1500 Chanel handbag, FYI, because why not?) and fans are quick to spot her fuller looking chest. So, what do we think? Good bra or a boob job?

Has Taylor Swift had a boob job?

Guys, we just don't know...

You May Also Like...

ZAYNbusters

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Anne Marie

Anne-Marie Has Lost Her Passport & Live Tweeted The Whole Hilarious Ordeal

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Taylor Swift Music

See more Taylor Swift Music

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

fifty shades darker trailer taylor swift and Zayn

ZAYN & Taylor Swift Feature In The Hottest 'Fifty Shades' Trailer To Date

ZAYN

John Mayer and Taylor Swift

John Mayer Just Called Taylor Swift's Birthday Lame & It Was Brutal AF
ZAYN and Taylor Swift

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Uploaded A Clip Of Her Collab With ZAYN And... Is It Weird To Be IN Love With A Song?

Taylor Swift Videos

See more Taylor Swift Videos

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Just Done The Most Taylor Swift Thing Ever & You Can Now Watch Her 24/7
Taylor Swift cat Drake

Drake Went “Buck Wild” Buying Gifts For Taylor Swift’s Cats & Now We Don’t Know What To Think
Taylor Swift Lorde Birthday Party

Taylor Swift Planned Lorde's Birthday Party & It Was Exactly How You'd Imagine

Taylor Swift Pictures

See more Taylor Swift Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Taylor Swift BMI Pop Awards

9 Stages Of A Celeb Relationship As Told By Taylor Swift's Dating History