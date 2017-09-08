Taylor Swift's Director Claimed Beyoncé Copied Tay & The Beyhive Are NOT Happy About it

8 September 2017, 17:07

Warning...never disturb the beyhive.

There are two rules in 2017. One, recognise that Beyoncé is a queen with and two, always be wary when comparing her to other pop stars.

Now, it looks like Taylor's director Joseph Khan has clearly forgotten rule No.2 because he's currently on the wrong end of an ear-bashing from Yoncé's fans.

When fans began to point out similarities between the Taylor's videos and Beyoncé's 'Formation' and 'Hold Up', Khan just couldn't help but address them on Twitter.

Following up with an interview with Los Angeles Times, Kahn went on to claim that it was actually Bey who stole one of her looks from Swift, "They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyonce wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood''.

 

Now, surely you'd take that last comment with a pinch of salt right? Well...the beyhive certainly didn't...

Let's just remind ourselves why this whole Beyoncé/Taylor debacle started shall we?

