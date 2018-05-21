It's Time We Talk About Shawn Mendes' Shirt-On-Shirt Look

We didn't know we needed this style in our lives until we saw Shawn Mendes wearing it. Now, it's all we ever wanted.

If you're going to go out there on your sartorial choice, the Billboard Music Awards are the place to do it.

Just ask Shawn Mendes, who rocked up in - not one - but two shirts... At the same time.

While strutting down the red carpet, the 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' singer wore a suit, with two shirts beneath it, and we couldn't be more confused as to why you'd wear so many layers in the exceptionally warm Las Vegas.

Just to clarify, it was about 33° out there...

does shawn really has two shirts on... or am i crazy pic.twitter.com/wjBUobjjPr — samantha|441 days| (@opposedsamantha) May 20, 2018

And Shawn Mendes wore this...

Is Shawn wearing two shirts? pic.twitter.com/gqbjc7sjUE — ranya (@RUINMNDS) May 20, 2018

THIS...

Shawn’s outfit makes me really confused about the weather. Isn’t it really hot in Vegas? Or is two shirts a new trend? pic.twitter.com/FY0IM0qwQC — teresa (@lostmutual) May 20, 2018

Only Shawn Mendes can wear two shirts and look this good. We love an indecisive king.

