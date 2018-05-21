It's Time We Talk About Shawn Mendes' Shirt-On-Shirt Look

21 May 2018, 14:31

Shawn Mendes Billboard Music Awards 2018

We didn't know we needed this style in our lives until we saw Shawn Mendes wearing it. Now, it's all we ever wanted.

If you're going to go out there on your sartorial choice, the Billboard Music Awards are the place to do it.

Just ask Shawn Mendes, who rocked up in - not one - but two shirts... At the same time.

> Shawn Mendes' Tribute To Gun Violence Survivors At The BBMAs Was Actually Beautiful

While strutting down the red carpet, the 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' singer wore a suit, with two shirts beneath it, and we couldn't be more confused as to why you'd wear so many layers in the exceptionally warm Las Vegas.

Just to clarify, it was about 33° out there...

And Shawn Mendes wore this...

THIS...

Only Shawn Mendes can wear two shirts and look this good. We love an indecisive king.

> Shawn Mendes Is Taking To The #CapitalSTB, And You Can Catch Him Over On Our App!

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes Youth Performance BBMA

Shawn Mendes' Tribute To Gun Violence Survivors At The BBMAs Was Actually Beautiful
Shawn Mendes Royals Asset

Shawn Mendes Seriously Regrets His Awkward Encounter With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Shawn Mendes New Song

Shawn Mendes' Emotional New Song 'Where Were You In The Morning' Has Sent Fans Wild
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Shawn Mendes Has Finally Put All Those Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumours To Bed
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013

More News

See more More News

The Kissing Booth Cameo

The Kissing Booth Author Reveals Secret Cameo In The Netflix Movie
Rak Su Lyrics

Rak-Su's New Saucy Lyrics Have Caused A Stir Amongst Fans

Khloe Kardashian Throws Shade At Fan

Khloe Kardashian Was Furious After This Fan Took A Sneaky Picture Of Her
Stephen Bear and dog

Stephen Bear Hits Back After Fans Blamed Him For The Death Of His Puppy

Danny Dani Dyer

Danny Dyer’s Daughter, Dani, ‘Confirmed’ For Love Island Amid Seriously Strict Rules From Her Dad