Shawn Mendes' Tribute To Gun Violence Survivors At The BBMAs Was Actually Beautiful

Shawn Mendes used his stage time at the Billboard Music Awards to send an important message and did it in a truly amazing way.

Shawn Mendes took to the BBMA stage with fellow artist Khalid to perform their new track 'Youth' and had an incredibly powerful message to send on behalf of the youth of America along with it.

The pair enlisted the support of members of a show choir who attend Parkland school, who recently experienced a deadly school shooting, to help deliver the plea for gun control. Members of the audience are seen getting emotional and showing their support throughout the song, with Shawn embracing the school children as people applauded.

Picture: Getty

And honestly, if this doesn't convince you he's the nicest guy on the planet, we don't know what will.

