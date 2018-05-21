Shawn Mendes' Tribute To Gun Violence Survivors At The BBMAs Was Actually Beautiful

21 May 2018, 11:45

Shawn Mendes used his stage time at the Billboard Music Awards to send an important message and did it in a truly amazing way.

Shawn Mendes took to the BBMA stage with fellow artist Khalid to perform their new track 'Youth' and had an incredibly powerful message to send on behalf of the youth of America along with it.

Shawn Mendes Has Finally Put All Those Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumours To Bed

The pair enlisted the support of members of a show choir who attend Parkland school, who recently experienced a deadly school shooting, to help deliver the plea for gun control. Members of the audience are seen getting emotional and showing their support throughout the song, with Shawn embracing the school children as people applauded.

Picture: Getty

And honestly, if this doesn't convince you he's the nicest guy on the planet, we don't know what will.

Download Our New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes Billboard Music Awards 2018

It's Time We Talk About Shawn Mendes' Shirt-On-Shirt Look

Shawn Mendes Royals Asset

Shawn Mendes Seriously Regrets His Awkward Encounter With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Shawn Mendes New Song

Shawn Mendes' Emotional New Song 'Where Were You In The Morning' Has Sent Fans Wild
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Shawn Mendes Has Finally Put All Those Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumours To Bed
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013

More News

See more More News

The Kissing Booth Cameo

The Kissing Booth Author Reveals Secret Cameo In The Netflix Movie
Rak Su Lyrics

Rak-Su's New Saucy Lyrics Have Caused A Stir Amongst Fans

Khloe Kardashian Throws Shade At Fan

Khloe Kardashian Was Furious After This Fan Took A Sneaky Picture Of Her
Stephen Bear and dog

Stephen Bear Hits Back After Fans Blamed Him For The Death Of His Puppy

Danny Dani Dyer

Danny Dyer’s Daughter, Dani, ‘Confirmed’ For Love Island Amid Seriously Strict Rules From Her Dad