Shawn Mendes Has Finally Put All Those Hailey Baldwin Dating Rumours To Bed

17 May 2018, 15:04

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin

If you were shipping these two, you might wanna look away now!

They've shared pics of each other on social media. They walked the red carpet together at the recent Met Gala. But Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin are just good friends.

Whilst there are plenty of fans out there who are definitely shipping the pair, they're just BFFs and now Shawn's spoken out to end the romance rumours once and for all.

> Hailey Baldwin Actually Tweeted About Dating Shawn Mendes Back In 2013

Speaking to People, Shawn said, “No, we were not making our big debut. We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.”

Shawn went on to add, “Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit. I was thrilled to be able to go with her.”

The pair have been the talk of social media since their Met Gala appearance, with people sharing all sorts of thoughts on the pair's relationship...

But as Shawn has finally ended the whole thing, it's just #FriendshipGoals from here on out people!

