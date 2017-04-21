"It's About This Girl..." - Shawn Mendes Opens Up About New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

21 April 2017, 07:45

Shawn Mendes Facetimes Roman

Shawn has headed in a new direction with his latest effort and he told us all about it!

In Shawn Mendes' career so far, it feels like everything he touches turns to gold. 'Stitches' and 'Treat You Better' were staple tracks on the Capital playlist and with the amount of success he's already had, it's difficult to think he's still only 18-years-old.

His latest effort is called 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' and it's a very different sound from what we've become used to with Shawn. It's definitely got a summer vibe about it and Shawn caught up with Roman to tell us a little bit more about it.

WATCH: We Got Shawn Mendes To Sing A Hedgehog To Sleep, He Freaked Out & It's Hilariously Cute

Shawn Mendes Reveals All The Deets On His New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

00:53

Chatting to Roman about the new sound, Shawn said "This is probably the craziest vocally challenging song I ever wrote. I'm rehearsing it right now for the tour and this is the hardest song in the entire set to sing, but in a really good way. It has so much energy - it's probably my fastest song, which is exciting."

Shawn revealed on Twitter that he was super happy with the fan reaction to the song already...

 

...and with messages like this it's easy to see why!

 

 

 

 

 

Shawn's single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' is out now and you can grab your copy on iTunes now.

Download Our App Now And You Can Be In Charge Of The Tunes, So That'll Be Loads Of Shawn Mendes Then Please!

You may also like...

Shawn Mendes On Working With Niall Horan

00:43

Trending On Capital FM

Cara Delevingne Was Photoshopped Thinner For Suici

Cara Delevingne Was Photoshopped Thinner For Suicide Squad & We've Got The Proof

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd go Instagram official

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ed Sheeran Galway Grill Tattoo

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Has Revealed That He Lied About THAT Galway Grill Tattoo Story

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift at the Grammys 2016

Taylor Swift MIA: 7 Legit(ish) Theories To Explain Where The Popstar Has Disappeared To

Taylor Swift

13 Reasons Why Hannah and Clay

14 Differences Between The '13 Reasons Why’ TV Show And The Original Book

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  2. 2
    Sign Of The Times artwork
    Sign Of The Times
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  3. 3
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
    itunes
  6. 6
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  7. 7
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  8. 8
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  9. 9
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
    itunes
  10. 10
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  13. 13
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  14. 14
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  15. 15
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  16. 16
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  17. 17
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  18. 18
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  19. 19
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  20. 20
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  22. 22
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  24. 24
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  25. 25
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  26. 26
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  27. 27
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  28. 28
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  29. 29
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  30. 30
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  31. 31
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
    itunes
  32. 32
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    Die With You artwork
    Die With You
    Beyonce
    itunes
  34. 34
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  35. 35
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  36. 36
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  37. 37
    Heatstroke artwork
    Heatstroke
    Calvin Harris feat. Young Thug , Pharrell
    itunes
  38. 38
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  39. 39
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  40. 40
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site