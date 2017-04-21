"It's About This Girl..." - Shawn Mendes Opens Up About New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Shawn has headed in a new direction with his latest effort and he told us all about it!

In Shawn Mendes' career so far, it feels like everything he touches turns to gold. 'Stitches' and 'Treat You Better' were staple tracks on the Capital playlist and with the amount of success he's already had, it's difficult to think he's still only 18-years-old.

His latest effort is called 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' and it's a very different sound from what we've become used to with Shawn. It's definitely got a summer vibe about it and Shawn caught up with Roman to tell us a little bit more about it.

Shawn Mendes Reveals All The Deets On His New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' 00:53

Chatting to Roman about the new sound, Shawn said "This is probably the craziest vocally challenging song I ever wrote. I'm rehearsing it right now for the tour and this is the hardest song in the entire set to sing, but in a really good way. It has so much energy - it's probably my fastest song, which is exciting."

Shawn revealed on Twitter that he was super happy with the fan reaction to the song already...

Hope you guys dig it! Already seeing a ton of really sweet comments, thank you x — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2017

...and with messages like this it's easy to see why!

@ShawnMendes You have once again outdone yourself my friend. I'm so incredibly proud and in awe — Shawn Mendes News (@ShawnMendesNews) April 20, 2017

@ShawnMendes It's so good I'm so so proud wow a jam. A true jam — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) April 20, 2017

@ShawnMendes Completely different vibes, totally love it and can't wait to listen to more new songs. You're music is on the higher level! — Shawn NEWS Poland (@ShawnNewsPoland) April 20, 2017

@ShawnMendes I definitely dig it man! The vibes are unreal! #HoldinMeBackOniTunes — Erik (@ITSMENDESWORLD) April 20, 2017

Shawn's single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' is out now and you can grab your copy on iTunes now.

