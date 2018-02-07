10 Times Shawn Mendes Perfectly Resembled A Goat

Somehow, the similarities between Shawn Mendes and a goat are too much. It's kinda uncanny...

Shawn Mendes is a talented singer-songwriter, who taught himself how to play the guitar at the age of 13; at 15, became the third most-followed musician on Vine; and has won eight MTV EMAs.

A goat is just a little hairy animal that eats grass.

But that's not to say that these two don't have something in common. Twitter-user, ana (@itsmendesart) compiled a thread - which can only be described as a masterpiece - detailing all of the times the 'Stitches' singer resembled a goat. Obviously.

From Shawn donning shades, to a goat warbling down a microphone, there's no denying there's something a little sheepish about Shawn. Just sit back and enjoy this...

You're welcome.

We'd like to see a goat rock the #CapitalSTB as well as Shawn Mendes did when he sang 'Mercy'...