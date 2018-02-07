10 Times Shawn Mendes Perfectly Resembled A Goat
7 February 2018, 11:18
Somehow, the similarities between Shawn Mendes and a goat are too much. It's kinda uncanny...
Shawn Mendes is a talented singer-songwriter, who taught himself how to play the guitar at the age of 13; at 15, became the third most-followed musician on Vine; and has won eight MTV EMAs.
A goat is just a little hairy animal that eats grass.
> Everything You Need To Know About Shawn Mendes' Third Album
But that's not to say that these two don't have something in common. Twitter-user, ana (@itsmendesart) compiled a thread - which can only be described as a masterpiece - detailing all of the times the 'Stitches' singer resembled a goat. Obviously.
From Shawn donning shades, to a goat warbling down a microphone, there's no denying there's something a little sheepish about Shawn. Just sit back and enjoy this...
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
February 4, 2018
You're welcome.
> If You Want Even More Shawn In Your Life, Head On Over To Our App Now!
We'd like to see a goat rock the #CapitalSTB as well as Shawn Mendes did when he sang 'Mercy'...