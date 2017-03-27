Shawn Mendes Perfectly Covered Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' In The Dreamiest Video You'll Ever Watch...

27 March 2017, 11:02

Shawn Mendes Covers Ed Sheeran

We want this to play at our wedding. And at our birthday. And pretty much every day ending in -y.

Ed Sheeran's latest album '÷' has been out on the shelves for nearly a month now; and can you guess what we've been doing for a month straight, now? Yeah. You probably guessed correctly.

It's hard enough to pick a favourite song from the album - is it 'Castle on the Hill'? What about 'What Do I Know?' Or - thanks to Shawn Mendes' beautiful cover, it could now be 'Perfect'.

> WATCH: We Promise You Won't Get Through Shawn Mendes' 'Snapchat Challenge' Without Laughing

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) onMar 26, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

The 'Treat You Better' singer grabbed a guitar and filmed a brief, yet stunning, 20-second rendition of Ed Sheeran's hit, 'Perfect' and - yeah, it's perfect.

Singing the lyrics "'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love / Not knowing what it was", Shawn has just proved that if there's one thing we want right now, it's a collaboration between our two favourite guitar-strumming babes, Mendes and Sheeran. <3 <3 <3

> Download The App Now, And You Can Listen To Shawn Mendes AND Ed Sheeran. HOW GOOD IS THAT?!

Ed Sheeran tattoos Roman Kemp live on air 6Pic: PA Images

You May Also Like...

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You' Ft. Stormzy (Capital Live Session)

04:31

Trending On Capital FM

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black's Samira Wiley Is Now MARRIED To Series Writer, Lauren Morelli!

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

Gaz Beadle

Gaz Beadle Has Revealed What He's Doing In Australia & It's Actually Gonna Be Amazing

Leigh Anne Pinnock Andre Gray

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnocks Boyfriend Andre Gray Surprising Her On Tour Is Just The Best

Little Mix

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  2. 2
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  5. 5
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  6. 6
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  8. 8
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  9. 9
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  11. 11
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  12. 12
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  13. 13
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  15. 15
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  16. 16
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  17. 17
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  18. 18
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  19. 19
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  20. 20
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  22. 22
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  23. 23
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
    itunes
  24. 24
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  26. 26
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  27. 27
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  28. 28
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  29. 29
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  30. 30
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  31. 31
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  32. 32
    Beauty & The Beast artwork
    Beauty & The Beast
    Ariana Grande & John Legend
    itunes
  33. 33
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  37. 37
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  38. 38
    KMT artwork
    KMT
    Drake feat. Giggs
    itunes
  39. 39
    Say You Won't Let Go artwork
    Say You Won't Let Go
    James Arthur
    itunes
  40. 40
    Can't Stop The Feeling artwork
    Can't Stop The Feeling
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site