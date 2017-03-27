Shawn Mendes Perfectly Covered Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' In The Dreamiest Video You'll Ever Watch...

We want this to play at our wedding. And at our birthday. And pretty much every day ending in -y.

Ed Sheeran's latest album '÷' has been out on the shelves for nearly a month now; and can you guess what we've been doing for a month straight, now? Yeah. You probably guessed correctly.

It's hard enough to pick a favourite song from the album - is it 'Castle on the Hill'? What about 'What Do I Know?' Or - thanks to Shawn Mendes' beautiful cover, it could now be 'Perfect'.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) onMar 26, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

The 'Treat You Better' singer grabbed a guitar and filmed a brief, yet stunning, 20-second rendition of Ed Sheeran's hit, 'Perfect' and - yeah, it's perfect.

Singing the lyrics "'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love / Not knowing what it was", Shawn has just proved that if there's one thing we want right now, it's a collaboration between our two favourite guitar-strumming babes, Mendes and Sheeran. <3 <3 <3

Pic: PA Images

