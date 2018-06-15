Is Shawn Mendes Portuguese? The 'Stitches' Star Unveils Official World Cup Anthem

Yes, Shawn sounds just as incredible when he's singing in Portuguese too.

Shawn Mendes' 'In My Blood' is an absolute anthem of a track. So when the Portuguese football team announced the song as their official song for this year's World Cup, a lot of people were wondering what the connection between the two were.

It makes sense that the team with the best player in the world (Cristiano Ronaldo) have a song by someone like Shawn. He even sings in Portuguese, check it out:

But surely there's more to it... right?

YES!

Shawn Mendes' dad is from Portugal! This technically makes him half Portuguese, half English (his Mum is from England) & 100% Canadian.

That didn't stop Brazilian fans from getting a little upset as for years it was thought Shawn was a fan of Brazil...

And what is this? Sorry baby, but BRAZIIIIL pic.twitter.com/t8NbdXzN2r — memy loves dob (@imnuggetparker) June 13, 2018

pic.twitter.com/B1UGkZ92Sg — ray ta pronta pro hexa (@_mendeswift_) June 13, 2018