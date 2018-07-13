Shawn Mendes' Fans Have Organised A Heartwarming Gift For His 20th Birthday

13 July 2018, 15:01

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes' fans have decided to honour the 'Stitches' star on his birthday with a very special gift!

On 8th August 2018, Shawn Mendes will turn 20 years old. Yep, you read that right. The man who brought us incredible hits such as 'Treat You Better', 'Nervous' and 'In My Blood' is currently still a teenager but as he enters his twenties, fans have decided to pay a special tribute to him.

The Mendes Army are a super generous bunch and so they've decided to pull together and raise money for a charity to be donated on Shawn's birthday.

> Shawn Mendes Fans Are Desperately Trying To Get His Attention For This Superfan Nan

The fundraiser was set up by Twitter user @ShawnM_Updates and taking to the social media platform, they revealed, "This year we are choosing to help and by fundraising for RAICES, you can read more about what the organization does below. You can donate anything please help!

It follows on from a similar fundraiser for Shawn's 19th birthday in 2017, which saw fans raise almost $500 for charity and organisers of 'Shawn's 20th Birthday Project' are hoping to beat that total this year.

The charity which Shawn's fans raised money for in 2017, Pencils Of Promise, sent a letter back to fans thanking them for all their efforts...

The charity RAICES was specifically chosen because Shawn has expressed his support for it in the past via his Instagram Stories, so fans were keen to raise money for a charity he feels passionately about...

Fans were quick to throw their support behind the idea and it appears that the Mendes Army could raise a considerable amount of money, which would make an amazing present for Shawn's 20th birthday.

