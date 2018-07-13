Shawn Mendes' Fans Have Organised A Heartwarming Gift For His 20th Birthday

Shawn Mendes' fans have decided to honour the 'Stitches' star on his birthday with a very special gift!

On 8th August 2018, Shawn Mendes will turn 20 years old. Yep, you read that right. The man who brought us incredible hits such as 'Treat You Better', 'Nervous' and 'In My Blood' is currently still a teenager but as he enters his twenties, fans have decided to pay a special tribute to him.

The Mendes Army are a super generous bunch and so they've decided to pull together and raise money for a charity to be donated on Shawn's birthday.

The fundraiser was set up by Twitter user @ShawnM_Updates and taking to the social media platform, they revealed, "This year we are choosing to help # KeepFamilesTogether and # EndFamilySeparation by fundraising for RAICES, you can read more about what the organization does below. You can donate anything please help!

Shawn's 20th Birthday Charity Project



This year we are choosing to help #KeepFamilesTogether and #EndFamilySeparation by fundraising for RAICES, you can read more about what the organization does below. You can donate anything please help!



Donate here: https://t.co/Il4ZpsaFXn pic.twitter.com/8ntAIJUb0P — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) July 12, 2018

It follows on from a similar fundraiser for Shawn's 19th birthday in 2017, which saw fans raise almost $500 for charity and organisers of 'Shawn's 20th Birthday Project' are hoping to beat that total this year.

The charity which Shawn's fans raised money for in 2017, Pencils Of Promise, sent a letter back to fans thanking them for all their efforts...

Thank you to everyone who helped with Shawn's birthday gift. We have donated $450 dollars to Pencils of Promise in the name of his fans pic.twitter.com/o7eGcHj7hH — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) September 8, 2017

The charity RAICES was specifically chosen because Shawn has expressed his support for it in the past via his Instagram Stories, so fans were keen to raise money for a charity he feels passionately about...

Shawn on his Instagram story #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/bvyTH438HL — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) June 25, 2018

Fans were quick to throw their support behind the idea and it appears that the Mendes Army could raise a considerable amount of money, which would make an amazing present for Shawn's 20th birthday.

That‘s such a kind thing to do, I‘m sure Shawn will love it — roses (@ruinxrosesx) July 12, 2018

This charity is amazing!! Shawn will love it so much!! — Stacey (@Stace8432) July 13, 2018

Okay

This is so amazing

Mendes Army sincerely the best fandom — allison (@sweetdjstitches) July 12, 2018

I love the charity’s that you picked this year!! — dance.98 (@Alexiybarra) July 12, 2018

This is Amazing ❤ — Alizeh (@itsalizeh) July 13, 2018

