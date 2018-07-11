Shawn Mendes Fans Are Desperately Trying To Get His Attention For This Superfan Nan

Shawn Mendes' Brazilian superfan waited hours to meet him at an airport with a very special gift, but he had no idea!

The Mendes Army are a great bunch. They support their boy Shawn Mendes non stop and their love for him is pretty infectious - so infectious in fact that one fan even got her nan into the Canadian star!

Irene was introduced to the way of the Mendes by her grandaughter in Brazil and went to Guarulhos Airport to meet her new fave and give him a rose, but sadly they missed him.

> Shawn Mendes Fans Defend His Right To Privacy After 'Tired' Video Emerges

Taking to Twitter, Irene's grandaughter wrote a message to Shawn and explained, 'This is my grandmother Irene, she has known you for some time, bwecause I am very much your fan. On Firday, when you came to Brazil, she and I wanted to go to the airport to greet you , however we were afraid we would not be able to see it.'

@ShawnMendes This is my grandmother Irene, she has known you for some time, because I am very much your fan.

We went to Guarulhos airport to see you, but unfortunately this was not possible.

Could you know our history? Please. pic.twitter.com/WMccFOvUkX — Jhenn não viu o Shawn (@_WhyShawn) July 3, 2018

She went on to add, 'I asked her if she had become a fan of him and she said,"Of course I am, such a boy, educated and humble like him, can not help but love him".'

Sadly for the pair, despite spending hours waiting for Shawn at their airport, they missed him - 'We just wanted to send the rose we bought with great affection, but we were told that it was impossible, all the Mendes Armys came together to try to deliver the rose, but in the end you had already boarded', she revealed.

@ShawnMendes Look at her smile. Thank you for putting that smile on her, just like you put it on mine. pic.twitter.com/8YElJxvCbM — Jhenn não viu o Shawn (@_WhyShawn) July 3, 2018

But fans have been trying to get Shawn to notice Irene and show her some love for waiting out at the airport for him...

.@ShawnMendes this lady waited for you at the airport for hours, but unfortunately she couldn’t see you. She wanted to give you a flower and said that next year she will be there again to deliver it to you. Can you please just make a video for her? She deserves your attention. pic.twitter.com/U7bvS7bUA1 — Lis Sóglia (@LisSoglia) July 3, 2018

@ShawnMendes I was wondering if you please could send a little message to her. (I think she deserves it, don't u think? I'm sure that it would mean a lot for this lovely lady.) Btw her name is Irene. I wish her good luck from the bottom of my — Lu Silveira (@lusilveiraofc) July 6, 2018

I don’t even go here BUT this is very very sweet! .@ShawnMendes Loyal Fans comes in all shape and forms #ShawnNoticesIrene https://t.co/f8nr4LmnRJ — Debby (@Maglex1) July 4, 2018

Fans even created the hashtag #ShawnNoticesIrene to try and catch Shawn's attention...

Nash, please help!!! This lady waited for Shawn at the airport for hours but she couldn’t ser him, so I did this tweet so Shawn can record a video for her.



Her name is Irene#ShawnNoticesIrenehttps://t.co/IKiQ6cWCLB — Lis Sóglia (@LisSoglia) July 5, 2018

There's been now word on whether Shawn has seen the tale of Irene just yet, but we'd absolutely love to see her reaction if she does actually manage to meet Shawn one day!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News!