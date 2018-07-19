WATCH: Shawn Mendes Texted Hailey Baldwin Straight After Her Engagement To Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes spoke to The Project, and told them that straight after she announced her engagement to Justin Bieber, he sent her a text congratulating her.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been making 99% of the world's population jealous with their engagement. Shawn Mendes is in the remaining 1%; who, instead, sent Hailey a text congratulating her.

Speaking to The Project, the 'Stitches' singer said "I texted her the day after, saying 'congrats'".

He then spoke about their appearance at the MET Gala together, where many reports stated that the pair were debuting a new relationship, but Shawn denied that.

"Yeah, of course [they think it's a bit more than mates]," stated the 19-year-old singer. He cleared up that there was never a feud between him and Hailey's fiancé, Justin Bieber; "I think everybody wants there to be more... There's not".

All we can hope for is some cute wedding snaps of the three of them together. We need to lie down now we've thought about that.

