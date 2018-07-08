Justin Bieber Just Got Engaged To Hailey Baldwin

The pair got engaged at a private affair in the Bahamas!

It feels like only a few days ago that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted together again for the first time, but now it's been reveald that the pair are engaged!

Their recent PDA sessions revealed that they were indeed dating, but this news will still come as a huge shock to fans.

According to sources, Justin proposed at a private resort in the Bahamas on Saturday with his family in attendance, although he asked them to put their phones away before he got on one knee.

Justin's dad Jeremy took to Instagram shortly afterwards to celebrat e the good news, posting a picture from the Bahamas with the caption '@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!'

