Justin Bieber Just Got Engaged To Hailey Baldwin

8 July 2018, 19:03

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

The pair got engaged at a private affair in the Bahamas!

It feels like only a few days ago that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted together again for the first time, but now it's been reveald that the pair are engaged!

Their recent PDA sessions revealed that they were indeed dating, but this news will still come as a huge shock to fans.

According to sources, Justin proposed at a private resort in the Bahamas on Saturday with his family in attendance, although he asked them to put their phones away before he got on one knee.

Justin's dad Jeremy took to Instagram shortly afterwards to celebrat e the good news, posting a picture from the Bahamas with the caption '@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!'

 

@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) onJul 8, 2018 at 8:31am PDT

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News!

Justin Bieber Music

See more Justin Bieber Music

Friends (Jason Reilly remix)
Justin Bieber & Bloodpop

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber Just Fed This Random Kid Ice Cream

Justin Bieber Just Fed This Random Guy Ice Cream In The Street

Justin Bieber Videos

See more Justin Bieber Videos

Justin Bieber Moustache

Justin Bieber Has Got Everybody Talking About His Wacky New Look

Justin Bieber Pictures

See more Justin Bieber Pictures

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: The Story So Far...