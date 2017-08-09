Selena Gomez Is Set To Appear In A Woody Allen Film & Fans Are NOT Happy About It

9 August 2017, 10:51

Woody Allen Selena Gomez 2017

We can 100% see why.

When your favourite pop star is set to appear in a film directed by an Oscar award winning director you'd think the talk on Twitter would be an endless stream of 'YASSS QUEEN' and 'slay, slay, slay' but NOPE!

Selena has reportedly joined actors Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning for legendary director Woody Allen's next flick, but the #Selenators are finding it hard to come around to the idea.

selena gomez woody allen

PIC: PA

Although Allen is a world renown director, he's faced serious allegations that he sexually abused actress Dylan Farrow when she was a child. Allen was in fact never charged with the crime, however several actors including Blake Lively have been slammed for working with him since.

Being one of the most passionate fanbases in the world, Gomez's fans have made their opinions loud and clear...

We'll have to keep eyes on this one peeps...but one thing we can all get excited about is SELENA IN A NEW MOVIEE!!!

FYI, on a lighter note, here's Selena Gomez eating cheesecake....desserts and Selena in one video, YES PLEASE!

Selena Gomez Eats Cheesecake En Route To The Weeknd's Concert

When you gotta eat, you gotta eat right, Sel?

00:21

