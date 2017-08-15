Selena Gomez Dropped MASSIVE New Album Hints In A Twitter Q&A & Now We're Freaking Out!

15 August 2017, 12:42

Selena Gomez Petra Collins 2017

Hands up who's ready for the third studio album from the one and only Selena Gomez!?

Let's just put this out there right here, right now...if Selena Gomez releases a brand new album this year, 2017 will forever be known as the Year Of Selena, deal?

> Need your daily Selena Gomez fix? Open our app & you're pretty much sorted for life!

We've been drip-fed information here and there regarding her third LP however a recent Twitter Q&A has given us a LOT more to get excited about.

We know for a fact that there are going to be collaborations galore! Her tracks so far in 2017 have featured the likes of Kygo and more recently Gucci Mane.

Kygo, Selena Gomez - 'It Ain't Me'

Official Music Video

04:01

In fact she confirmed on Twitter that she's been working with a lot of different artists and producers - excited much?!

What is the name of Selena Gomez's new album?

Well, we're glad you asked because we want to know too! She's keep exceptionally tight lipped about this one...

> Did Selena Gomez Hide A Message To Justin Bieber In Her New Handbag Designs?!

via GIPHY

Selena has revealed that the album was inspired "during seasons of change". If we're talking change, then surely we have to take into account Selena's new beau The Weeknd! Not only could there be a collaboration in the making, the whole tone of the LP is bound to be happy, right!?

Let's just take a second to remind ourselves how damn hot Selena looked in her 'Hands To Myself' music video shall we...

Selena Gomez - 'Hands To Myself'

Official Music Video

03:47

Trending On Capital FM

Tracy Beaker

One Of Your Favourite Tracy Beaker Characters Is Now A Fitness Guru That You're Going To Want To Follow On Insta
Liam Payne posts side by side throwback photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Selena Gomez Music

See more Selena Gomez Music

Selena Gomez News

See more Selena Gomez News

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Selena Gomez Videos

See more Selena Gomez Videos

Woody Allen Selena Gomez 2017

Selena Gomez Is Set To Appear In A Woody Allen Film & Fans Are NOT Happy About It

Selena Gomez Pictures

See more Selena Gomez Pictures

Selena Gomez

Hello Hot Stuff! 24 Seriously Sexy Photos Of Selena Gomez