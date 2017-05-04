Selena Gomez's Mum Just Gave Her Relationship With The Weeknd A VERY Public Seal Of Approval & We Love It

As if their whole relationship wasn't cute enough, Selena's mum goes and does this!

When we saw Selena Gomez and The Weeknd walking the carpet at the recent Met Ball, we were so happy. The pair have been dating for a while now, but this was the first time that the couple had openly attended an event with each other in the public eye.

Even though we're full of love for these two who give us all kinds of #CoupleGoals, it seems that we're not THE most happy for them - that accolade has to go to Selena's mum Mandy.

Incase you didn't know, Selena's mum runs the production company behind the lastest hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why and goes by the name kicked2thecurbproductions on Instagram. So, after The Weeknd posted this gorgeous snap of himself and his beautiful GF...

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) onMay 1, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Selena's mum jumped onto the gram and hit him up with what can only be described as a HUGE seal of approval...

Mandy commented in The Weeknd's post with Selena #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/o38NZgsPQU — Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) May 2, 2017

She later took to her own Instagram to share a pic of the pair and captioned it with, '@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball....yes, I am happy my daughter is happy. Turning off comments because they are vile and I was so unaware how many people know these people personally. My page is not for hate, name calling and uneducated opinions. XO'

@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball....yes, I am happy my daughter is happy. Turning off comments because they are vile and I was so unaware how many people know these people personally. My page is not for hate, name calling and uneducated opinions. XO A post shared by Kicked to the Curb Productions (@kicked2thecurbproductions) onMay 1, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT





Whilst she's not quite a mother-in-;law just yet, this is the kind of things the couple will absolutely want to hear and The Weeknd has got to be happy that he's managed to impress Selena's mum. She even used The Weeknd's XO tag in her message!



We know that celeb relationships can often end in an instant, but these two are looking so loved up right now and we hope it lasts for a very long time yet.

