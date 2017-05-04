Selena Gomez's Mum Just Gave Her Relationship With The Weeknd A VERY Public Seal Of Approval & We Love It

4 May 2017, 11:51

The Weeknd & Selena Gomez

As if their whole relationship wasn't cute enough, Selena's mum goes and does this!

When we saw Selena Gomez and The Weeknd walking the carpet at the recent Met Ball, we were so happy. The pair have been dating for a while now, but this was the first time that the couple had openly attended an event with each other in the public eye.

Even though we're full of love for these two who give us all kinds of #CoupleGoals, it seems that we're not THE most happy for them - that accolade has to go to Selena's mum Mandy.

21 Unmissable Photos From The Met Ball 2017 From WTF Dresses To #CoupleGoals Moments

Incase you didn't know, Selena's mum runs the production company behind the lastest hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why and goes by the name kicked2thecurbproductions on Instagram. So, after The Weeknd posted this gorgeous snap of himself and his beautiful GF...

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) onMay 1, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

 

Selena's mum jumped onto the gram and hit him up with what can only be described as a HUGE seal of approval...

She later took to her own Instagram to share a pic of the pair and captioned it with, '@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball....yes, I am happy my daughter is happy. Turning off comments because they are vile and I was so unaware how many people know these people personally. My page is not for hate, name calling and uneducated opinions. XO'


Whilst she's not quite a mother-in-;law just yet, this is the kind of things the couple will absolutely want to hear and The Weeknd has got to be happy that he's managed to impress Selena's mum. She even used The Weeknd's XO tag in her message!

We know that celeb relationships can often end in an instant, but these two are looking so loved up right now and we hope it lasts for a very long time yet.

You may also like...

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk - 'I Feel It Coming'

Official Music Video

04:57

Trending On Capital FM

Kim Kardashian Wants A New Member To Join Her Glam

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Kim Kardashian Is Hiring For A New Member Of Her Glam Squad & We Reckon You've Got What It Takes
Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Selena Gomez Music

See more Selena Gomez Music

Selena Gomez News

See more Selena Gomez News

Dylan Minette Twitter feud

A Band Who Featured On The Soundtrack Of 13 Reasons Why Has Slammed The Show On Twitter But Clay Jensen Isn't Having Any Of It
13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers
Selena Gomez 13 Reasons Why

Selena Gomez Has Released A Video For Her Soundtrack Of '13 Reasons Why' And It'll Break Your Heart All Over Again

Selena Gomez Videos

See more Selena Gomez Videos

Selena Gomez Kygo It Aint Me Video 2

Kygo & Selena Gomez - 'It Ain't Me'

Wizards of Waverly Place Reunion

Selena Gomez Broke The Internet In 2017 Because Of An EPIC Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion
13 Reasons Why Hannah and Clay

14 Differences Between The '13 Reasons Why’ TV Show And The Original Book

Selena Gomez Pictures

See more Selena Gomez Pictures

Selena Gomez

Hello Hot Stuff! 24 Seriously Sexy Photos Of Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

The #JELENA Timeline - Relive Justin & Selena's Romance

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Zedd

Selena Gomez And Zedd: Their Relationship Timeline So Far...