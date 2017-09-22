Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Has Shown Off Her Surgery Scars In A Bad-Ass Gymspiration Post

What. A. Hero.

Wow. Talk about an actual living legend. Francia Raisa has posted this sweet video of herself in the gym after it was recently announced that she was in fact the kidney donor to mate Selena Gomez who was suffering with lupus.

> Love Selena as much as us (not possible btw)? Download our app, it's FULL of Sel news!

As you can see, Francia isn't letting the surgery get the better of her!

Happy to be back A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) onSep 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Selena has previously shared a snap of the pair in hospital beds next to each other with the caption:

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa - she gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

> Fans Reckon Demi Lovato's New Song Is About How Taylor Swift Ruined Her Friendship With Selena Gomez

Remember that time Selena had to actually apologize to Elle Fanning after tagging her in a post!