Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Has Shown Off Her Surgery Scars In A Bad-Ass Gymspiration Post

22 September 2017, 16:54

Francia Raisa Instagram Post

What. A. Hero.

Wow. Talk about an actual living legend. Francia Raisa has posted this sweet video of herself in the gym after it was recently announced that she was in fact the kidney donor to mate Selena Gomez who was suffering with lupus.

As you can see, Francia isn't letting the surgery get the better of her!

 

Happy to be back

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) onSep 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Selena has previously shared a snap of the pair in hospital beds next to each other with the caption:

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa - she gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) onSep 14, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

