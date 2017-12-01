WATCH: "She Saved My Life" - Selena Gomez Bursts Into Tears As She Thanks Her BFF Live On Stage

2017 has been one hell of a year for Selena Gomez.

Due to complications with her lupus, she required a life-saving kidney transplant, and her best friend, Francia Raisa, stepped up to help the singer out.

A short while after, Selena was collecting Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year award, but she didn't accept it herself... Through her tears, Selena said "To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award.

"'Cause she saved my life". Selena then went to apologise for crying on-stage while accepting her award, on behalf of her and her best friend, who she brought with her to the ceremony.

All we can say is that we're pretty much bawling now. <3

