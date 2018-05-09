Selena Gomez Reacts To Her Met Gala Look With A Savage Insta Video

Selena was rocking a pretty intense spray tan at this year's Met Gala, but she clearly isn't afraid to laugh at herself as this latest Instagram vid reveals...

Selena Gomez wins the award for most bold spray tan at the star studded Met Gala this year and has posted this hilarious Instagram video captioned 'me when I saw my pictures from MET' with the defeatist shrugging emoji, and we now we think we love her even more than before.

You can hear her shouting 'hurry!' as she sprints in her gown to her car before jumping in to escape the party.

GIF: GIPHY

Well played Sel!



