WATCH: Selena Gomez Is The CUTEST Little Diva In Adorable 1997 Throwback Video

Selena Gomez was always made to be a superstar. Literally... ALWAYS. And this home footage from 1997 proves it.

She can sing. She can dance. She can act. Is there anything Selena Gomez can't do? And the worst part? She's been doing it like a pro since she was born. Literally.

The 'Wolves' singer's mother, Mandy Teefey, shared the cutest throwback video of Selena Gomez, dated August 18 1997, which shows Selena talking to her mother about her day at school.

> Mega-Fan Thinks She'll See Selena Gomez In VR But Loses All Chill When She Realises The Truth

You haven't seen sassiness until you've seen a five-year-old Selena Gomez with her hands on her hips telling her mum what's what!

> Grab Our App For All Things Selena Gomez!