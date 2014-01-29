Rudimental Feat. Becky Hill - 'Powerless' (Official Video)

The 'Waiting All Night' four-piece are back with the official video for their next 'Home' release.

Rudimental have unveiled the boxing-themed music video for new single 'Powerless'.

The UK four-piece have teamed up with singer Becky Hill for their latest release, the sixth official single from their critically acclaimed 2013 album 'Home'.

Rudimental have had a hugely successful past twelve months thanks to the sales success of 'Home', along with multiple nominations for next month's BRIT Awards 2014.

The band have already released a string of hit singles from the record, including massive Vodafone Big Top 40 smashes like 'Feel The Love', 'Waiting All Night' and 'Not Giving In'.