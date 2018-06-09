Rudimental Turned The #CapitalSTB 2018 Into Their Own Rave With A Blistering Live Set

From 'These Days' to 'Feel The Love', Rudimental have got hits for days and they brought them ALL with them for a super live set at the #CapitalSTB!

Considering they've been hitting seriously lofty heights for years now, it should be no surprise that Rudimental put on one heck of a show at the #CapitalSTB.

From classic hits like 'Waiting All Night' to more recent tunes such as 'These Days', this was a live set for the ages and Rudimental were in the finest of form.

Not content with just smashing the set themselves, they brought along special guests in the shape of Ella Eyre, Jess Glynne, Dan Caplen and fellow Baller James Arthur.

Ahead of the show, Rudimental revealed how excited they were to be back in London playing at the #CapitalSTB...

2018 is clearly the year of the print and Rudimental certainly got the memo as they looked cool AF posing oun our red carpet ahead of their set...



Before they even touched down on stage, Roman Kemp had the Rudimental lads eating ice lollies and getting brain freeze backstage - the perfect 'warm up' Roman... well done mate.

When you put on a live set this good, there's only one thing for fans to do... jump on Twitter and tell the world how brilliant it was...

Kinda think rudimental are underrated #CapitalSTB — klaudia (@klaudiagolawski) June 9, 2018

Rudimental Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist