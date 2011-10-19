Rihanna - We Found Love feat. Calvin Harris

Rihanna has premiered the video for her Vodafone Big Top 40 No. 1 single, 'We Found Love' which features Calvin Harris.

'We Found Love' is the follow up to Rihanna's hit, 'Cheers (Drink To That)' and is produced by Calvin Harris, ahead of him supporting her on her UK 'Loud' tour next month.

It is the first single from Rihanna's new album which is expected later this year and will be her sixth studio album.

The video shoot for the song caused controversy when the farm who's land the clip was being filmed on in Northern Ireland told Rihanna to cover up.

Take a look at the video for 'We Found Love' and let us know what you think below...

[[ This video has been removed ]]

