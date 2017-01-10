This '80s Version Of Rihanna & Calvin's 'This Is What You Came For' Is Almost Better Than The Original!

10 January 2017, 10:13

Rihanna 1980s cover

This is like the second coming of Whitney!

Even if you weren't, y'know, alive in the 1980s, there's no denying it was a pretty amazing time.

Neon lights, funky music and big hair - what a time to be alive (we imagine) - and we now have proof that even Rihanna helped make the '80s awesome.

Wait, what?!

Thanks to some technical wizardry, Saint-Laurent has turned Calvin Harris & Rihanna's chart-topping hit 'This Is What You Came For' look like it's fresh outta 1984.

Just like your nan's home movies, the video features retro VHS-style scanlines and distortion, and the song's had a magnificent (dare we say... gnarly?) makeover too thanks to some retro synth and guitar.

This isn't the first time modern pop classics have received the retro treatment, TRONICBOX inspired us to grow a mullet and start wearing neon legwarmers last year they gave the old school treatment to Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Justin Bieber - and the results were EPIC!

You May Also Like...

Rihanna's Sexiest Moments!

01:23

Trending On Capital FM

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Ditched A Girl On Celebs Go Dating & Gave The Most BIZARRE Excuse Ever

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Comments

Loading...

Rihanna Music

See more Rihanna Music

Rihanna News

See more Rihanna News

Rihanna Drake Jennifer Lopez

Drake's Got A New Girlfriend... And Rihanna's NOT Happy! #Unfollow

Drake

Rihanna & Bey Instagram

Rihanna Sparks Rumours Of A Feud With Beyoncé After Liking This Fans Instagram Rant
Rihanna

Fans Think Rihanna's Befriended A Homeless Woman & If It's True, She's Our Favourite Person Ever

Rihanna Videos

See more Rihanna Videos

Rihanna In Valerian

Rihanna's Character In 'Valerian' Has FINALLY Been Unveiled & She Looks HOT AF!
Rihanna - Drake's Birthday

Rihanna Is Annoyed She Missed Drake's Birthday Party & The Reason Why Might Surprise You
Rihanna, Drake & Beyonce

Drake Storms The American Music Awards With The Most Nominations... Ever!

Rihanna Pictures

See more Rihanna Pictures

Highest Earning Women In Music Asset

Here's How Much The Highest Paid Women In Music Earn Every SECOND!
Drake & Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Are Rihanna & Drake Over? 10 Key Elements That Make Up The Pair's Relationship History
Real Names

Pop Stars' Real Names: 41 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed