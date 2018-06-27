Bebe Rexha Addresses Comments She Made About Rihanna's Singing Ability

Bebe Rexha has finally responded to comments she made about Rihanna's vocal abilities on 'Monster', a song she wrote and features on during a talk show appearance...

Back in 2017, Bebe Rexha shouted to a crowd that Rihanna "can't sing those high notes" on the track 'Monster' she wrote for Riri and Eminem and she was actually the one singing the 'oooh's'. Scandal.

Now, the 'Girls' singer has finally explained her comments on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, defending her choice of words, saying she does indeed feature on the song, but insists 'internet trolls' twisted her words to make it appear as if she was throwing some serious shade at the 'Work' singer.

To make matters even more interesting, she confesses that although she recently sang 'Monster' on stage at Coachella with Eminem himself - in front of Bad Gal Riri - she is still yet to meet the star! Awks.

Watch the video above and decide for yourself whether Bebe was being a shady queen, or simply letting the crowd know her voice is on that iconic track!

