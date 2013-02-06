Pink Feat. Nate Ruess - 'Just Give Me A Reason' (Official Video)

The 'Try' singer lies in bed with her husband in the latest video from 'The Truth About Love'.

Pink is back with the emotional music video for her brand new single 'Just Give Me A Reason'.

The 'Try' singer's collaboration with Fun. frontman Nate Ruess marks her third single release from 2012 album 'The Truth About Love', and features a romantic themed music video with both artists making an appearance.

The video for 'Just Give Me A Reason' notably stars Pink opposite her husband Carey Hart, as the two lie in a bed together surrounded by dry ice, while in other scenes Pink is left cuddling a strangely glowing teddy bear.

For the song's joint choruses Pink is joined by Nate in front of a white background, as the two give a simple performance of their duet while holding vintage style microphones.

'Just Give Me A Reason' follows by 'Try' and 'Blow Me (One Last Kiss)' as singles from her latest record 'The Truth About Love', which has proved a big success for the 'Get The Party Started' singer.

Pink is set to officially release 'Just Give Me A Reason' as her next single on 17th March.

Watch Pink's music video for her collaboration 'Just Give Me A Reason' with Fun. singer Nate Ruess below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]