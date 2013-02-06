Pink Feat. Nate Ruess - 'Just Give Me A Reason' (Official Video)

6 February 2013, 11:57

The 'Try' singer lies in bed with her husband in the latest video from 'The Truth About Love'.

Pink is back with the emotional music video for her brand new single 'Just Give Me A Reason'.

The 'Try' singer's collaboration with Fun. frontman Nate Ruess marks her third single release from 2012 album 'The Truth About Love', and features a romantic themed music video with both artists making an appearance.

The video for 'Just Give Me A Reason' notably stars Pink opposite her husband Carey Hart, as the two lie in a bed together surrounded by dry ice, while in other scenes Pink is left cuddling a strangely glowing teddy bear.

For the song's joint choruses Pink is joined by Nate in front of a white background, as the two give a simple performance of their duet while holding vintage style microphones.

'Just Give Me A Reason' follows by 'Try' and 'Blow Me (One Last Kiss)' as singles from her latest record 'The Truth About Love', which has proved a big success for the 'Get The Party Started' singer.

Pink is set to officially release 'Just Give Me A Reason' as her next single on 17th March.

Watch Pink's music video for her collaboration 'Just Give Me A Reason' with Fun. singer Nate Ruess below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Pink Music

See more Pink Music

Pink News

See more Pink News

Pink wiht silver hair

Erm… Did Pink Think Most Of The MTV VMAs Performances Were “Gross And Embarrassing”?!
Pink arrives at the American Music Awards

"I Feel Beautiful" - Pink Shuts DOWN Haters With Speech After Weight Comments
Robin Williams

Robin Williams Dies: Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato Among Stars To Pay Tribute

Pink Videos

See more Pink Videos

Stargate Waterfall

Stargate feat. Pink & Sia - 'Waterfall'

Sia

Pink at the Oscars 2014 live

Pink Stuns With Wizard Of Oz Tribute At Oscars 2014 –Watch

pink gets photobombed

Pink To Perform At Oscars 2014

Pink Pictures

See more Pink Pictures

Celebrity Birthdays - Virgo

Celebrity Birthdays This Month: Virgo Stars In Pop

Lady Gaga at the Oscars 2014 red carpet

Oscars 2014: How Pop Stole The Show

Pink live on stage

The A-Z of Pink: Facts About The 'True Love' Star