One Direction - 'One Thing' Official Video

13 January 2012, 15:51

One Direction have unveiled the music video for their third single 'One Thing'.

One Direction have released the music video for their latest single 'One Thing' on the day of the song's official release.

The 'Gotta Be You' singers filmed the video in London back in November, and were joined on the shoot in Trafalgar Square by some of the band's Twitter fans.

One Direction released their debut album 'Up All Night' in late 2011 and are currently on their first headline tour across the UK.

'One Thing' is available to buy and download now.

Take a look at the video for 'One Thing' and let us know what you think below...

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Liam Payne

The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10