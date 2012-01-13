One Direction - 'One Thing' Official Video

One Direction have unveiled the music video for their third single 'One Thing'.

One Direction have released the music video for their latest single 'One Thing' on the day of the song's official release.

The 'Gotta Be You' singers filmed the video in London back in November, and were joined on the shoot in Trafalgar Square by some of the band's Twitter fans.

One Direction released their debut album 'Up All Night' in late 2011 and are currently on their first headline tour across the UK.

'One Thing' is available to buy and download now.

Take a look at the video for 'One Thing' and let us know what you think below...

[[ This video has been removed ]]