One Direction Finally Return To Twitter, But Some Fans Aren't Happy About It

One Direction have been around for eight years, but their return to celebrate on Twitter hasn't gone down well with one section of fans!

One Direction have built a legion of fans like no other over the last eight years. Directioners have proven themselves to be supremely passionate about the lads and many took to Twitter to celebrate #8YearsOfOneDirection.

The band's official Twitter account even began posting tweets again, sharing lyrics from across the group's catalogue of hits, but there was a bit of a backlash from one section of fans who weren't happy with the tweets!

Tweets from the 1D account included lyrics from songs such as 'History' and 'Best Song Ever', but they weren't enought to please some people, who claimed thae band's management were trolling them...

You and me got a whole lot of history, we could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen! #8YearsofOneDirection — One Direction (@onedirection) July 22, 2018

We knew every line now I can't remember, how it goes but I know that I won't forget her #8YearsofOneDirection — One Direction (@onedirection) July 23, 2018

WE ARE FEELING FOOLED, UNHAPPY, DISAPPOINTED, HURT, EMOTIONAL & CONFUSED ABOUT ALL THIS.

@#8YearsofOneDirection — EMINIK (@EminikOfficial) July 23, 2018

IF YOUR NEXT TWEET ISN’T ABOUT YOUR RETURN DATE OR INFINITY MV PLEASE DON’T BOTHER TWEETING AT ALL. THANK YOU

#8YearsofOneDirection — EMINIK (@EminikOfficial) July 23, 2018

AGREE 10000000000% — Glia (@tommoasfucc) July 23, 2018

Why is this so true — yos (@hereforjohnny) July 23, 2018

SERIOUSLY, IS THIS ALL WE GETTING TODAY AFTER ALL WE’VE BEEN THROUGH? LYRIC TWEETS

#8YearsofOneDirection — EMINIK (@EminikOfficial) July 23, 2018

YES SCREAM IT — mika (@zaintlou) July 23, 2018

They like to play with our emotions — Gissel (@gisselvictoriaa) July 23, 2018

Other fans were busy celebrating the last eight years of the world's biggest group and even Louis Tomlinson got involved in the celebrations...

#8YearsOfOneDirection Where has the time gone!? Thank you so much to every single person who’s ever supported us. Big love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2018

And remember if it’s by one direction and it’s a banger I probably wrote on it #8YearofOneDirection — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2018

Now to end the hiatus and kickstart the second era of 1D please Louis!

