One Direction Finally Return To Twitter, But Some Fans Aren't Happy About It

23 July 2018, 11:57

One Direction perform on Good Morning America

One Direction have been around for eight years, but their return to celebrate on Twitter hasn't gone down well with one section of fans!

One Direction have built a legion of fans like no other over the last eight years. Directioners have proven themselves to be supremely passionate about the lads and many took to Twitter to celebrate #8YearsOfOneDirection.

The band's official Twitter account even began posting tweets again, sharing lyrics from across the group's catalogue of hits, but there was a bit of a backlash from one section of fans who weren't happy with the tweets!

Tweets from the 1D account included lyrics from songs such as 'History' and 'Best Song Ever', but they weren't enought to please some people, who claimed thae band's management were trolling them...

Other fans were busy celebrating the last eight years of the world's biggest group and even Louis Tomlinson got involved in the celebrations...

Now to end the hiatus and kickstart the second era of 1D please Louis!

Louis Tomlinson