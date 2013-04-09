Zayn Malik Says Girlfriend Perrie Edwards Looks "Fit" In Little Mix's New Video

The One Direction man encourages fans to watch the promo to the girls' new single 'How Ya Doin'?'.

One Direction singer Zayn Malik has taken to Twitter to praise the official music video to Little Mix's new song 'How Ya Doin'?'

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' singer said he loved the Missy Elliott section of the track and also complimented how "fit" his girlfriend Perrie Edwards looked in the prom.

"gotta watch the new @LittleMixOffic video !! It's sick and missy Elliot's bars are hard ! Haha x :)," he wrote, and added: "Oh and p.s. perrie is quite fit too ;)"



The couple have been dating since meeting on The X Factor in 2011 but also faced media attention around the relationship over the past few months.

Speaking recently about the stories about her personal life, the Little Mix star said the support of her bandmates enables her to cope with the negativity.

She also called Zayn a great boyfriend and spoke about her previous dating disasters.

Check out the official music video to Little Mix's new single 'How Ya Doin'?' below:

