Zayn Malik And Niall Horan Break Down In Tears During One Direction World Tour Show

The 'Live While We're Young' singers were seen getting emotional on stage during their Glasgow show.

One Direction stars Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were seen reduced to tears during a performance on their 'Take Me Home' tour earlier this week.

The boy band stars were both seen with tears in their eyes during their respective solo parts while singing 'Little Things' at their Glasgow show on Tuesday evening (26th February).

Zayn in particular was pictured looking red eyed and choked up during his section of the song, although it is unknown what had brought the burst of emotion on.

“Wow @zaynmalik and @NiallOfficial both cried during their solos….I’m at a loss for words!" one Twitter user tweeted after the event. "I’m crying my eyes out watching it! LOVE THEM!"

Check out a picture of Zayn Malik crying during One Direction's performance of 'Little Things' below:

The Ed Sheeran penned hit proved a big success for the 'Kiss You' five-piece in late 2012 as the second single to be released from their recent album 'Take Me Home'.

Watch a video of One Direction performing 'Little Things' in Glasgow' earlier this week below:

One Direction kicked off their 'Take Me Home' world tour last weekend in London, which will see them perform 117 dates over the course of the next nine months.

[[ This video has been removed ]]