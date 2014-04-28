One Direction Reveal 'You & I' Video Behind-The-Scenes Footage

28 April 2014, 09:48

See what the 1D boys got up to while shooting their latest video from 'Midnight Memories'.

One Direction have given fans a sneaky look behind-the-scenes on their recently unveiled music video for 'You & I'.

The video, for the band's latest release from 2013 album 'Midnight Memories', was premiered earlier this month and features some unique effects as the band are transformed into one another.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are seen getting into costume on the set of the new video, as well as discussing the concept with their director.

'You & I' is the latest single to be released from the group's latest album after previous hits like 'Best Song Ever', 'Story Of My Life' and 'Midnight Memories'.

One Direction are set to bring their 'Where We Are' stadium tour over to the UK from late May this year, after kicking it off in Columbia over the weekend.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

