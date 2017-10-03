16 Memes Only A True Directioner Would Understand

3 October 2017, 16:53

One Direction

If you don't relate, do you even love 1D?

Memes are life. We all use them and we all love them, but when they feature the One Direction lads, we love them even more!

Sometimes we wonder why no one else understands that the love of a Directioner for the 1D boys is super real, so we wanted to share 16 memes that only a true Directioner would understand...just for all the amazing Directioners out there!

1. Ok well we've all been there...

One Direction Memes

2. Errrrm excuse me...

One Direction Memes

3. The struggle is real.

One Direction Memes

4. OMG our hearts.

One Direction Memes

5. Every car journey ever.

One Direction Memes

6. How could you?

One Direction Memes

7. What don't we own though?

One Direction Memes

8. Know yourself.

One Direction Memes

9. Who can even remember that?

One Direction Memes

10. True love right there.

One Direction Memes

11. After we watched 2 minutes of the X Factor tbh.

One Direction Memes

12. Ahhh Niall.

One Direction Memes

13. Haters gonna hate.

One Direction Memes

14. Throwback vibes.

One Direction Memes

15. One for the Louis stans.

One Direction Memes

16. Whatever floats your boat eh!

One Direction Memes

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of one of their most beautiful videos...

 

