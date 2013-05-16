One Direction Promise "Rockier" Sound On New Album

16 May 2013, 13:14

The group promise new album this year as they announce their 2014 'Where We Are' stadium tour.

One Direction have announced plans to release a new album before the end of the year and said that it will be "rockier" that its two predecessors.

The band made the comments as they announced details of a 2014 world tour called the 'Where We Are' tour.

Speaking abou the follow-up to 2012's 'Take Me Home', Louis Tomlinson said: "There will be a new album this year with a rockier and edgier tone to it."

Liam Payne said: "We've written a lot of the songs on it. It's a bit more edgy. It's grown as we've grown."

One Direction jetted back to the UK from Europe where they are currently on their 'Take Me Home' tour to announce details of the 2014 dates, which will be the group's biggest yet and first in stadiums.

After kicking off in South America, the tour will hit the UK and Ireland in May and June 2014. More details will be announced in the coming months, the band said.

[[ This video has been removed ]]

One Direction have so far enjoyed another incredible year and are currently touring around the world on their 'Take Me Home' tour in support of their album of the same name.

The group are also in the middle of filming their highly anticipated 3D concert film This Is Us, directed by Morgan Spurlock, which will be released in August 2013.

